Athens City Schools
Monday: Hot dog with chili with oven rounds, baked beans, fruit or salad, or Grab & Go Meal;
Tuesday: Pizza, corn, kale salad, fruit or salad, Rice Krispies treat, or Grab & Go Meal;
Wednesday: Chicken fajita nachos with lettuce, tomato, cheese, jalapeno pepper slices, tortilla chips, pinto beans, sugar cookie, fruit or salad, or Grab & Go Meal;
Thursday: Chicken bites, whipped potatoes, green beans, roll, fruit or salad, Rice Krispies treat, or Grab & Go Meal; and
Friday: Cheeseburger, lettuce, tomato, dill spear, French fries, fruit or salad, or Grab & Go Meal.
Limestone County Schools
Monday: Chicken bites or chicken fajita meat with rice, peas and carrots, broccoli with cheese, egg roll, cookie, fruit and milk;
Tuesday: Hot ham and cheese sandwich or deli turkey and cheese with fresh mixed vegetables with dip, tater tots, pudding cup, fruit and milk;
Wednesday: Chicken tenders with white sauce or chicken wings, roasted broccoli, creamed potatoes, hot biscuit stick, fruit and milk;
Thursday: Taco salad with cheese or quesadilla with cheese sauce with Mexican rice, chili beans, lettuce, tomatoes, stir fry peppers and onions, fruit and milk; and
Friday: Pasta bar or deli sandwich box with glazed sweet potatoes, fruit and milk.
