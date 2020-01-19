Athens City Schools
Monday: School out for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday;
Tuesday: Pizza, corn, kale salad, fruit or salad, Rice Krispies treat, or Grab & Go Meal;
Wednesday: Chicken sandwich with lettuce and tomato, Cheez-Its, carrots with dip, cookie, fruit or salad, or Grab & Go Meal;
Thursday: Chili with cheese stick, corn chips, sour cream, fruit or salad, or Grab & Go Meal; and
Friday: Chili crispitoes with cheese dip, chili beans, jalapeno pepper slices, fruit or salad, or Grab & Go Meal.
Limestone County Schools
Monday: School out for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday;
Tuesday: Crispitoes with cheese sauce or Hot Pocket pizza with pinto beans, salsa, peppers, buttered corn, lettuce, tomatoes, fruit and milk;
Wednesday: Chicken stew with crackers and grilled cheese toast or deli turkey and ham sandwich with sweet potatoes fries, fresh baked cookie, fruit and milk;
Thursday: Barbecue pork sliders or hamburger with onion rings, buttered carrots, dill spear, strawberry shortcake, fruit and milk; and
Friday: Pizza bar or chef salad with baked apples, fresh baked cookie, fruit and milk.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.