Athens City Schools

Monday: Veterans Day; no school;

Tuesday: Pizza with corn, kale salad, fruit or salad, Rice Krispies treat, or Grab & Go Meal;

Wednesday: Taco salad with lettuce, tomato, cheese, jalapeno slices, tortilla chips, refried beans, fruit or salad, or Grab & Go Meal;

Thursday: Chicken bites with whipped potatoes, green beans, roll, Rice Krispies treat, fruit or salad, or Grab & Go Meal; and

Friday: Cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato, dill spear, French fries, fruit or salad, or Grab & Go Meal.

Limestone County Schools

Monday: Veterans Day; no school;

Tuesday: Corndog or hot dog with toppings with crinkled French fries, baked beans, fruit and milk choice;

Wednesday: Spicy chicken with white sauce or spicy or mild chicken wings with roasted broccoli, creamed potatoes, biscuit stick, fruit and milk choice;

Thursday: Homemade chili with corn chips or barbecue potato stacks with shredded cheese cup, dill spear, cinnamon roll, fruit and milk choice;

Friday: Pasta bar with bread stick or deli sandwich box with baby carrots and dip, mini Rice Krispies treat, fruit and milk choice.

