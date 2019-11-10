Athens City Schools
Monday: Veterans Day; no school;
Tuesday: Pizza with corn, kale salad, fruit or salad, Rice Krispies treat, or Grab & Go Meal;
Wednesday: Taco salad with lettuce, tomato, cheese, jalapeno slices, tortilla chips, refried beans, fruit or salad, or Grab & Go Meal;
Thursday: Chicken bites with whipped potatoes, green beans, roll, Rice Krispies treat, fruit or salad, or Grab & Go Meal; and
Friday: Cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato, dill spear, French fries, fruit or salad, or Grab & Go Meal.
Limestone County Schools
Monday: Veterans Day; no school;
Tuesday: Corndog or hot dog with toppings with crinkled French fries, baked beans, fruit and milk choice;
Wednesday: Spicy chicken with white sauce or spicy or mild chicken wings with roasted broccoli, creamed potatoes, biscuit stick, fruit and milk choice;
Thursday: Homemade chili with corn chips or barbecue potato stacks with shredded cheese cup, dill spear, cinnamon roll, fruit and milk choice;
Friday: Pasta bar with bread stick or deli sandwich box with baby carrots and dip, mini Rice Krispies treat, fruit and milk choice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.