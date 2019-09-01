School lunch menu
Athens City Schools

Monday: Labor Day;

Tuesday: Pizza with corn, kale salad, fruit or salad, Rice Krispies treat, or Grab & Go Meal;

Wednesday: Chicken sandwich with lettuce and tomato, chips, carrots with dip, fruit or salad, or Grab & Go Meal;

Thursday: Chicken bites with whipped potatoes, green beans, roll, fruit or salad, Rice Krispies treat, or Grab & Go Meal;

Friday: Hamburger with lettuce, tomato, dill pickles, French fries, fruit or salad, or Grab & Go Meal.

Limestone County Schools

Monday: Labor Day;

Tuesday: Chicken bites or Hot Pocket pizza with creamed potatoes, pinto beans, roll, chocolate chip cookie, peaches and milk choice;

Wednesday: Mexican crispitoes or beef and bean burrito with cheese sauce, peppers, salsa, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, pineapple chunks and milk choice;

Thursday: Deli ham and cheese sandwich and chicken tender wrap with lettuce, tomato, dill pickles, crinkle cut fries, baked beans, canned fruit choice and milk choice;

Friday: Pizza bar or chef salad with dressing, sweet potato fries, fresh fruit choice and milk choice.

