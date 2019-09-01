Athens City Schools
Monday: Labor Day;
Tuesday: Pizza with corn, kale salad, fruit or salad, Rice Krispies treat, or Grab & Go Meal;
Wednesday: Chicken sandwich with lettuce and tomato, chips, carrots with dip, fruit or salad, or Grab & Go Meal;
Thursday: Chicken bites with whipped potatoes, green beans, roll, fruit or salad, Rice Krispies treat, or Grab & Go Meal;
Friday: Hamburger with lettuce, tomato, dill pickles, French fries, fruit or salad, or Grab & Go Meal.
Limestone County Schools
Monday: Labor Day;
Tuesday: Chicken bites or Hot Pocket pizza with creamed potatoes, pinto beans, roll, chocolate chip cookie, peaches and milk choice;
Wednesday: Mexican crispitoes or beef and bean burrito with cheese sauce, peppers, salsa, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, pineapple chunks and milk choice;
Thursday: Deli ham and cheese sandwich and chicken tender wrap with lettuce, tomato, dill pickles, crinkle cut fries, baked beans, canned fruit choice and milk choice;
Friday: Pizza bar or chef salad with dressing, sweet potato fries, fresh fruit choice and milk choice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.