Athens City Schools
Monday: Hot dog with chili, oven rounds, baked beans, fruit or salad, or Grab & Go Meal;
Tuesday: Pizza, corn, kale salad, fruit or salad, Rice Krispies treat, or Grab & Go Meal;
Wednesday: Taco salad, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, chips, jalapeno pepper slices, fruit or salad, or Grab & Go Meal;
Thursday: Spaghetti, tossed salad, breadstick, cookie, fruit or salad, or Grab & Go Meal;
Friday: Hamburger with lettuce, tomato and dill, French fries, fruit or salad, or Grab & Go Meal.
Limestone County Schools
Monday: Spicy chicken with white sauce or grilled chicken sandwich, with creamed potatoes, black-eyed peas, roll, cookie, mandarin oranges and milk choice;
Tuesday: Cheeseburger or hamburger, with lettuce, tomato, onion, dill slices, potato chips, pudding cup, canned fruit choice and milk choice;
Wednesday: Taco salad with chips and cheese or quesadilla with cheese sauce, with lettuce, tomato, salsa, pinto beans, pear slices, yellow cake with chocolate icing and milk choice;
Thursday: Chicken wings or chicken bites, with roasted broccoli, potato rounds, baked roll, canned fruit choice and milk choice;
Friday: Pizza bar or fish sandwich, with garden salad with dressing, sweet potato fries, canned fruit choice and milk choice.
