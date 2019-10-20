School lunch menu
Athens City Schools

Monday: Asian chicken with egg roll, steamed broccoli, fried rice, sugar cookie, fruit or salad, or Grab & Go Meal;

Tuesday: Pizza with corn, kale salad, fruit or salad, Rice Krispies treat, or Grab & Go Meal;

Wednesday: Chili crispitoes with cheese dip, chili beans, jalapeno pepper slices, cookie, fruit or salad, or Grab & Go Meal;

Thursday: Chicken bites with whipped potatoes, green beans, roll, Rice Krispies treat, fruit or salad, or Grab & Go Meal;

Friday: Barbecue sandwich with slaw, potato chips, baked beans, fruit or salad, or Grab & Go Meal.

Limestone County Schools

Monday: Breaded chicken sandwich or steak nuggets with baked beans, sliced tomatoes, potato rounds, dill slices, warm roll, fruit and milk choice;

Tuesday: Hot dog with toppings or hamburger with lettuce, tomato slices, coleslaw, buttered corn, fruit and milk choice;

Wednesday: Lasagna roll or Hot Pocket pizza, green beans, corn on the cob, garlic bread stick, fruit and milk choice;

Thursday: Taco/nacho bar (beef or chicken) with Mexican rice, black beans, Mexican corn, apple crisp and milk choice;

Friday: Pizza bar or chef salad with sweet potato fries, fruit and milk choice.

