Athens City Schools
Monday: Hot dog with chili, oven rounds, baked beans, fruit or salad, or Grab & Go Meal;
Tuesday: Pizza, corn, kale salad, fruit or salad, Rice Krispies treat, or Grab & Go Meal;
Wednesday: Chili crispitoes with cheese dip, chili beans, jalapeno pepper slices, cookie, fruit or salad or Grab & Go Meal;
Thursday: Lasagna roll with bread stick, fruit or salad, or Grab & Go Meal;
Friday: Chicken sandwich with lettuce and tomato, chips, carrots with dip, cookie, fruit or salad, or Grab & Go Meal.
Limestone County Schools
Monday: Corndog or hot dog with toppings, Doritos, buttered corn, fruit cocktail and milk choice;
Tuesday: Chicken bites or Hot Pocket pizza with creamed potatoes, pinto beans, roll, chocolate chip cookie, fruit and milk choice;
Wednesday: Mexican crispitoes or beef and bean burrito with cheese sauce, peppers, salsa, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, fruit and milk choice;
Thursday: Deli ham and cheese sandwich or chicken tender wrap with lettuce, tomatoes, dill pickles, crinkle-cut fries, baked beans, fruit and milk choice;
Friday: Pizza bar or chef salad with sweet potato fries, fruit and milk choice.
