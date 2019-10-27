Athens City Schools
Monday: Chicken and waffles with yam patties, green beans, cookie, fruit or salad, or Grab & Go Meal;
Tuesday: Pizza with corn, kale salad, fruit or salad, Rice Krispies treat, or Grab & Go Meal;
Wednesday: Taco salad with lettuce, tomato, cheese, jalapeno slices, tortilla chips, refried beans, fruit or salad, or Grab & Go Meal;
Thursday: Hot dog with chili with oven rounds, baked beans, cookie, fruit or salad, or Grab & Go Meal;
Friday: Chili crispitoes with cheese dip, chili beans, jalapeno pepper slices, fruit or salad, or Grab & Go Meal.
Limestone County Schools
Monday: Chicken tenders or chicken wings with creamed potatoes, green peas, warm biscuit, fruit and milk choice;
Tuesday: Barbecue pulled pork sandwich or deli ham and cheese sandwich with coleslaw, baked beans, ice cream cup and milk choice;
Wednesday: Stuffed-crust pepperoni pizza or beef and bean burrito with buttered corn, garden salad with dressing, fruit and milk choice;
Thursday: Cheeseburger or hamburger with lettuce, tomato slices, dill slices, onion slices, baked potato chips, pudding parfait cup, fruit and milk choice;
Friday: Pizza bar or fish sandwich with garden salad with dressing, sweet potato fries, fruit and milk choice.
