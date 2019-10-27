School lunch menu
Athens City Schools

Monday: Chicken and waffles with yam patties, green beans, cookie, fruit or salad, or Grab & Go Meal;

Tuesday: Pizza with corn, kale salad, fruit or salad, Rice Krispies treat, or Grab & Go Meal;

Wednesday: Taco salad with lettuce, tomato, cheese, jalapeno slices, tortilla chips, refried beans, fruit or salad, or Grab & Go Meal;

Thursday: Hot dog with chili with oven rounds, baked beans, cookie, fruit or salad, or Grab & Go Meal;

Friday: Chili crispitoes with cheese dip, chili beans, jalapeno pepper slices, fruit or salad, or Grab & Go Meal.

Limestone County Schools

Monday: Chicken tenders or chicken wings with creamed potatoes, green peas, warm biscuit, fruit and milk choice;

Tuesday: Barbecue pulled pork sandwich or deli ham and cheese sandwich with coleslaw, baked beans, ice cream cup and milk choice;

Wednesday: Stuffed-crust pepperoni pizza or beef and bean burrito with buttered corn, garden salad with dressing, fruit and milk choice;

Thursday: Cheeseburger or hamburger with lettuce, tomato slices, dill slices, onion slices, baked potato chips, pudding parfait cup, fruit and milk choice;

Friday: Pizza bar or fish sandwich with garden salad with dressing, sweet potato fries, fruit and milk choice.

