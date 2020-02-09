Week of Feb. 10-14
Athens City Schools
Monday: Chili crispitos with cheese dip, chili beans, jalapeno pepper slices, fruit or salad, or Grab & Go Meal;
Tuesday: Pizza, corn, kale salad, fruit or salad, Rice Krispies treat, or Grab & Go Meal;
Wednesday: Chili with cheese stick, corn chips, sour cream, fruit or salad, or Grab & Go Meal;
Thursday: Chicken bites with whipped potatoes, green beans, roll, fruit or salad, Rice Krispies treat, or Grab & Go Meal; and
Friday: Cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato, dill spear, French fries, fruit or salad, fruit or dessert, or Grab & Go Meal.
Limestone County Schools
Monday: Chicken bites with rice or chicken fajita with rice with peas and carrots, broccoli with cheese, cheese cup, egg roll, cookie, fruit, and milk;
Tuesday: Hot ham and cheese sandwich or deli turkey and cheese sandwich with fresh veggies with dip, tater tots, pudding cup, fruit, and milk;
Wednesday: Chicken tenders with white sauce or spicy or mild chicken wings with roasted broccoli, creamed potatoes, hot biscuit sticks, fruit, and milk;
Thursday: Taco salad with cheese or quesadilla with cheese sauce with Mexican rice, chili beans, lettuce, tomatoes, peppers stir-fry peppers and onions, fruit, and milk;
Friday: Pasta bar or deli sandwich box with glazed sweet potatoes, Jell-O cup with topping, sugar cookie, and milk.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.