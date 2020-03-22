Athens City Schools
Athens City Schools will distribute free Grab-N-Go meals from 10 a.m.–noon Monday through Friday at Athens Elementary School at 601 S. Clinton St. and The Haven at 810 N. Malone St. Two meals — one breakfast and one lunch — per child in the household. At least one child must be present during pickup. Children do not have to be an ACS student to receive a meal.
Breakfast
• All days — Pop Tart or cereal, string cheese, fruit, juice and milk.
Lunch
• Monday — Cheeseburger, dill spear or carrots, chips, fruit and milk;
• Tuesday — Hot ham and cheese sandwich, chips, dill spear or carrots, fruit, cookie and milk;
• Wednesday — Chicken sandwich, dill spear or carrots, chips, fruit and milk;
• Thursday — Corn dog, dill spear or carrots, chips, fruit, cookie and milk; and
• Friday — Hot pocket, dill spear or carrots, chips, fruit and milk.
Limestone County Schools
Limestone County Schools will distribute free Grab-N-Go meals from 11 a.m.–1 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Meals can be picked up at any of the district's six high schools — Ardmore, Clements, East Limestone, Elkmont, Tanner and West Limestone. Four meals — two breakfasts and two lunches — will be provided. Students do not have to be present at pickup.
The menu is subject to change but currently includes a turkey or ham sandwich with fruit, juice and milk for lunch and breakfast bars or cereal for breakfast.
