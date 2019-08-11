Limestone County Schools
Monday: Spicy chicken with white sauce or grilled chicken sandwich, creamed potatoes, black-eyed peas, hot buttered roll, mandarin oranges and milk choice;
Tuesday: Cheeseburger or hamburger, lettuce, tomato slice, dill slices, onion slices, pudding cup, cantaloupe chunks and milk choice;
Wednesday: Taco salad with chips and cheese or quesadilla with cheese sauce, lettuce, tomato, salsa, pinto beans, pear slices, yellow cake with chocolate icing and milk choice;
Thursday: Chicken tender wraps or chicken bites, roasted broccoli, potato rounds, baked roll, red and green apple slices and milk choice;
Friday: Pizza bar or fish sandwich, garden salad with dressing, sweet potato fries, red and green grapes and milk choice.
Athens City Schools
Monday: Teacher work day; no school;
Tuesday: Pizza, corn, kale salad, fruit/cookie or salad and Rice Krispy treat;
Wednesday: Taco salad, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, chips, jalapeno pepper slices, fruit or salad;
Thursday: Lasagna roll, tossed salad, breadstick, cookie/fruit or salad;
Friday: Chili crispitos with cheese dip, chili beans, jalapeno pepper slices, tossed salad, cookie/fruit or salad.
