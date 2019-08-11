School lunch menu
Limestone County Schools

Monday: Spicy chicken with white sauce or grilled chicken sandwich, creamed potatoes, black-eyed peas, hot buttered roll, mandarin oranges and milk choice;

Tuesday: Cheeseburger or hamburger, lettuce, tomato slice, dill slices, onion slices, pudding cup, cantaloupe chunks and milk choice;

Wednesday: Taco salad with chips and cheese or quesadilla with cheese sauce, lettuce, tomato, salsa, pinto beans, pear slices, yellow cake with chocolate icing and milk choice;

Thursday: Chicken tender wraps or chicken bites, roasted broccoli, potato rounds, baked roll, red and green apple slices and milk choice;

Friday: Pizza bar or fish sandwich, garden salad with dressing, sweet potato fries, red and green grapes and milk choice.

Athens City Schools

Monday: Teacher work day; no school;

Tuesday: Pizza, corn, kale salad, fruit/cookie or salad and Rice Krispy treat;

Wednesday: Taco salad, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, chips, jalapeno pepper slices, fruit or salad;

Thursday: Lasagna roll, tossed salad, breadstick, cookie/fruit or salad;

Friday: Chili crispitos with cheese dip, chili beans, jalapeno pepper slices, tossed salad, cookie/fruit or salad.

