Athens City Schools
Monday: Asian chicken with egg roll, steamed broccoli, fried rice, sugar cookie, fruit or salad, or Grab & Go Meal;
Tuesday: Pizza with corn, kale salad, fruit or salad, Rice Krispies treat, or Grab & Go Meal;
Wednesday: Chicken sandwich with lettuce and tomato, chips, carrots with dip, cookie, fruit or salad, or Grab & Go Meal;
Thursday: Turkey and dressing with yam patties, green beans, cranberry sauce and roll; and
Friday: Corn dog with tater tots, baked beans, fruit or salad, or Grab & Go Meal.
Limestone County Schools
Monday: Country fried steak with gravy or beef nuggets with green peas with creamed potatoes, Sister Schubert roll, fruit and milk choice;
Tuesday: Crispitoes with cheese sauce or Hot Pocket pizza with pinto beans, salsa, lettuce, tomatoes, peppers, fruit and milk choice;
Wednesday: Sausage link or breakfast chicken with scrambled eggs, buttered grits, biscuit sticks with gravy, fruit and milk choice;
Thursday: Cheeseburger or hamburger with baked beans, potato wedges, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, fruit and milk choice;
Friday: Turkey roast, dressing with gravy, green beans, creamed potatoes, buttered corn, cranberry sauce, baked apples, Sister Schubert’s roll, chocolate chip cookie and milk choice.
