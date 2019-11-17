School lunch menu icon
Athens City Schools

Monday: Asian chicken with egg roll, steamed broccoli, fried rice, sugar cookie, fruit or salad, or Grab & Go Meal;

Tuesday: Pizza with corn, kale salad, fruit or salad, Rice Krispies treat, or Grab & Go Meal;

Wednesday: Chicken sandwich with lettuce and tomato, chips, carrots with dip, cookie, fruit or salad, or Grab & Go Meal;

Thursday: Turkey and dressing with yam patties, green beans, cranberry sauce and roll; and

Friday: Corn dog with tater tots, baked beans, fruit or salad, or Grab & Go Meal.

Limestone County Schools

Monday: Country fried steak with gravy or beef nuggets with green peas with creamed potatoes, Sister Schubert roll, fruit and milk choice;

Tuesday: Crispitoes with cheese sauce or Hot Pocket pizza with pinto beans, salsa, lettuce, tomatoes, peppers, fruit and milk choice;

Wednesday: Sausage link or breakfast chicken with scrambled eggs, buttered grits, biscuit sticks with gravy, fruit and milk choice;

Thursday: Cheeseburger or hamburger with baked beans, potato wedges, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, fruit and milk choice;

Friday: Turkey roast, dressing with gravy, green beans, creamed potatoes, buttered corn, cranberry sauce, baked apples, Sister Schubert’s roll, chocolate chip cookie and milk choice.

