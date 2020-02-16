Week of Feb. 17-21
Athens City Schools
Monday: No school;
Tuesday: Pizza, corn, kale salad, fruit, or salad with Rice Krispies treat, or Grab & Go Meal;
Wednesday: Chicken sandwich with lettuce and tomato, chips, carrots with dip, fruit, or salad, or Grab & Go Meal;
Thursday: Taco salad with lettuce, tomato and cheese, jalapeno pepper slices, tortilla chips, refried beans, fruit, or salad, or Grab & Go Meal; and
Friday: Chicken wings, fries, roll, celery or carrots with dip, fruit, cookie, or salad, or Grab & Go Meal.
Limestone County Schools
Monday: No school;
Tuesday: Crispitoes with cheese sauce or Hot Pocket pizza, pinto beans, salsa, peppers, buttered corn, lettuce, tomatoes, fruit, and milk;
Wednesday: Chicken stew with crackers or deli turkey or ham sandwich, grilled cheese toast half, oven fries, cheese cup, fresh baked cookie, fruit, and milk;
Thursday: Barbecue pork sliders or hamburger, onion rings, buttered carrots, dill spear, strawberry shortcake, fruit, and milk;
Friday: Pizza bar or manager's choice, garden salad with dressing, cheese cup, baked apples, fresh baked cookie, fruit and milk.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.