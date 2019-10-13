Athens City Schools
Monday: Hot dog with chili with oven rounds, baked beans, fruit or salad, or Grab & Go Meal;
Tuesday: Pizza with corn, kale salad, fruit or salad, Rice Krispies treat, or Grab & Go Meal;
Wednesday: Chicken fajita nachos with lettuce, tomato, cheese, jalapeno pepper slices, tortilla chips, pinto beans, fruit or salad, or Grab & Go Meal;
Thursday: Taco salad with lettuce, tomato, cheese, jalapeno pepper slices, tortilla chips, refried beans, fruit or salad, Rice Krispies treat, or Grab & Go Meal;
Friday: Cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato, dill spear, French fries, fruit or salad, or Grab & Go Meal.
Limestone County Schools
Monday: Spicy chicken with white sauce or grilled chicken sandwich with creamed potatoes, black-eyed peas, roll, cookie, fruit and milk choice;
Tuesday: Cheeseburger or hamburger with lettuce, tomatoes, dill slices, onion slices, baked potato chips, pudding cup, fruit and milk choice;
Wednesday: Taco salad with chips and cheese or quesadilla with cheese sauce with lettuce, tomato, salsa, pinto beans, yellow cake with chocolate icing, fruit and milk choice;
Thursday: Chicken wings or chicken bites with roasted broccoli, potato rounds, warm roll, fruit and milk choice;
Friday: Pizza bar or fish sandwich with sweet potato fries, garden salad with dressing, fruit and milk choice.
