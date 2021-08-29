Week of Aug. 30-Sept. 3
Limestone County
Council on Aging
256-233-6412
Nutrition Coordinator
Tracy Wooldridge
256-216-3909
Menus
Monday: Turkey tetrazzini, glazed carrots, field peas with snaps, wheat bread, pineapple, white cake, milk, margarine;
Tuesday: Orange juice, sausage patty with biscuit, cheese grits, bran flakes, maple waffle grahams, milk, margarine, jelly;
Wednesday: Barbecue chicken with bun, fiesta corn, Italian flat beans, fresh orange, fudge round, milk or chocolate milk;
Thursday: Orange pineapple juice, macaroni and cheese, rutabagas, mixed vegetables, wheat bread, watermelon-fruited gelatin, milk, margarine; and
Friday: Blended juice, buffalo chicken thigh, purple hull peas, collard greens, cornbread, butterscotch pudding, milk or buttermilk, margarine.
Announcements
• The administrative office at 503 S. Jefferson St. is open 7:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
• If you need help with medications through a pharmaceutical patient assistance program, call Carla Sims at 256-233-6412.
• Transportation is available for doctor’s appointments and rides to senior centers. Call 256-233-6412 to schedule rides.
