Limestone County Council on Aging
Tracy Wooldridge/Nutrition Coordinator -256-216-3909
Office 256-233-6412
Hours: Athens, Elkmont, East Limestone, Tanner, Owens Senior Centers are open 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday thru Friday. Goodsprings Senior Center is open 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.
SENIOR MENUS:
Monday: Orange juice, meatloaf with onion gravy, garlic mashed potatoes, green peas, wheat bread, vanilla pudding, milk, margarine.
Tuesday: Beef tacos (seasoned ground beef, shredded lettuce/cheese/tomato), corn chips, pinto beans, mandarin oranges, milk/chocolate milk, sour cream/mild taco sauce.
Wednesday: Apple juice, seasoned baked chicken drums, white lima beans, turnip greens, cornbread, chocolate cake, milk/buttermilk, margarine.
Thursday: Meatballs in marinara sauce, penne pasta, parslied carrots, mixed green salad, dinner roll, gingerbread cookie, milk, margarine, Italian/ranch dressing.
Friday: Chicken salad/wheat bread (2 slices), three bean salad, lettuce/tomato, fresh orange, nutty buddy, milk, mayonnaise.
Announcements:
The Administrative office at 503 S. Jefferson St. is open, hours are from 7:30 am to 4 pm Monday thru Friday.
If you need help with medication through a PAP/ Pharmaceutical patient assistance programs, please contact Carla Sims @ 256-233-6412.
Transportation is now available for doctor’s appointments and rides to the senior centers. Call in advance to schedule.
