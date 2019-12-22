Week of Dec. 23-27
Nutrition coordinator: Linda Black
Centers will be open 7 a.m.–1:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday only.
Menus
No meals will be served until Thursday, Jan. 2. This includes at the centers and delivered meals.
Announcement
Limestone County Council on Aging has a program through Senior Rx to help anyone acquire their prescription drugs at reduced or no cost. Call Carla Hargrove Sims at 256-233-6412 for more information.
