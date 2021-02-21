Week of Feb. 22-26

Limestone County Council on Aging 

256-233-6412 

Nutrition Coordinator Tracy Wooldridge, 256-216-3909

Centers are currently closed. 

Menus 

Monday: Chicken noodle casserole, California blend vegetables, whole-kernel corn, wheat bread, margarine, peaches with yellow cake, milk;

Tuesday: Blended juice, Chicken with bacon brown gravy, garlic mashed potatoes, mixed green salad, Italian or ranch dressing dinner roll, margarine, oatmeal creme pie, milk;

Wednesday: Taco salad (seasoned ground beef, shredded lettuce, cheese, tomato), sour cream, mild taco sauce, corn chips, pinto beans, mandarin oranges, milk or chocolate milk;

Thursday:  Apple juice, meatloaf with tomato brown gravy, brown rice, green beans and red peppers, wheat bread, margarine, cherry-fruited gelatin, milk; and 

Friday: Orange juice, macaroni and cheese, green lima beans, mixed greens, cornbread, margarine, chocolate pudding, milk or buttermilk.

Announcements 

• Meals on Wheels is operating for the homebound and curbside pickup. 

• If you attend a Limestone County senior center and would like to pick up a meal at the center, call the center’s manager and let them know, or call Tracy Wooldridge at 256-216-3909.

• The administrative office at 503 S. Jefferson St. is open 7:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. 

• Those who need medication help through PAP’s with Pharmaceutical companies should call Carla Sims at 256-216-3896.

