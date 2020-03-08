Week of March 9-13
Limestone County Council on Aging
Nutrition Coordinator: Linda Black
256-216-3909 or 256-233-6412
Centers open 7 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays
Lunch served at 11 a.m.
Menus
Monday: Orange-pineapple juice, chicken and rice casserole, rutabaga, mixed vegetables, dinner roll, white cake, milk and margarine;
Tuesday: Orange juice, sausage patties, cheese grits, cranberry applesauce, biscuit, waffle grahams, milk/chocolate milk and margarine;
Wednesday: Beef tacos with shredded lettuce/cheese/tomatoes, pinto beans, corn tortilla scoops, mandarin oranges, taco sauce, sour cream and milk;
Thursday: Beef hot dog with bun, baked beans, cole slaw, potato chips, peach cobbler, mayonnaise/mustard/ketchup/onion and milk; and
Friday: Grape juice, sliced meatloaf with onion gravy, red beans and rice, collard greens, cornbread, vanilla pudding, milk/buttermilk and margarine.
Announcements
• Farmers Market vouchers are now available at the Council on Aging Office, 503 S. Jefferson St., Athens.
• Limestone County Council on Aging has a program through Senior Rx to help anyone acquire their prescription drugs at reduced or no cost. Call Carla Hargrove Sims at 256-233-6412 for more information.
