Week of March 2-6
Limestone County Council on Aging
Nutrition Coordinator: Linda Black
256-216-3909 or 256-233-6412
Centers open 7 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays
Lunch served at 11 a.m.
Menus
Monday: Orange juice, three bean and beef chili, brown rice, carrots, four saltine crackers, Nutty Buddy, milk;
Tuesday: Chicken thigh, diced potatoes with bell pepper, zucchini and stewed tomatoes, wheat bread, peaches, yellow cake, milk;
Wednesday: Ham, macaroni and cheese, turnip greens, black-eyed peas, cornbread, pineapple, sugar cookie, milk, buttermilk;
Thursday: Broiled beef patty with bun, baked beans, potato salad, lettuce, tomato, onion, apple cobbler, milk, chocolate milk;
Friday: Blended juice, apple-glazed chicken breast, scalloped potatoes, Italian flat beans, bread, fudge round, milk.
Announcements
• Farmers Market vouchers are now available at the Council on Aging Office, 503 S. Jefferson St., Athens.
• Limestone County Council on Aging has a program through Senior Rx to help anyone acquire their prescription drugs at reduced or no cost. Call Carla Hargrove Sims at 256-233-6412 for more information.
