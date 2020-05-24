Senior Announcements

Senior Announcements / Silver Linings

Week of May 26-29

Council on Aging

Nutrition Coordinator: Linda Black

256-216-3909 or 256-233-6412

Centers are currently closed, but seniors can pick up meals to take home. Seniors are encouraged to contact a senior center manager to order a meal. 

Menus

Tuesday: Turkey and ham breakfast casserole, cheese grits, orange, bread, chocolate cake, grape juice and milk;

Wednesday: Macaroni and cheese, purple hull peas, turnip greens, cornbread, orange gelatin, milk or buttermilk;

Thursday: Grilled chicken breast filet with marsala sauce, potato onion souffle, cheesy spinach, bread, apple spice cookie, orange juice and milk; and

Friday: Beef tacos, seasoned ground beef, shredded lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, pintos, corn scoops, mandarin oranges, milk or chocolate milk.

