Limestone County Council on Aging

256-233-6412

Nutrition Coordinator Tracy Wooldridge, 256-216-3909

Centers are currently closed.

Menus

Monday: Orange juice, breakfast casserole, honey scooters, cheese grits, strawberry waffle grahams, wheat bread, margarine, milk;

Tuesday: Spaghetti with meat sauce, Tuscan blend vegetables, mixed green salad, Italian or ranch dressing, dinner roll, margarine, fresh fruit, chocolate cake, milk;

Wednesday: Apple juice, beef frank with bun, mustard, ketchup, mayonnaise, baked beans, coleslaw, chopped onion, peach cobbler, milk or chocolate milk;

Thursday: Grape juice, lemon pepper chicken breast, red beans and rice, mixed greens, cornbread, margarine, orange fruited gelatin, milk or buttermilk; and

Friday: Pepper steak, garlic mashed potatoes, zucchini and tomatoes, fresh fruit, wheat bread, margarine, sugar cookie, milk.

Announcements

• Meals on Wheels is operating for the homebound and curbside pickup.

• If you attend a Limestone County senior center and would like to pick up a meal at the center, call the center’s manager and let them know, or call Tracy Wooldridge at 256-216-3909.

• The administrative office at 503 S. Jefferson St. is open 7:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

• If you need help with medications through a PAP or pharmaceutical patient assistance program, call Carla Sims at 256-233-6412.

