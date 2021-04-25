Limestone County Council on Aging
256-233-6412
Nutrition Coordinator Tracy Wooldridge, 256-216-3909
Athens, Elkmont, East Limestone, Tanner and Owens centers will open with limited hours June 1.
Menus
Monday: State holiday;
Tuesday: Apple juice, meatloaf with onion gravy, mashed potatoes, carrots, wheat bread, margarine, brownie, milk;
Wednesday: Blended juice, macaroni and cheese, purple hull peas, collard greens, cornbread, vanilla budding, milk or buttermilk;
Thursday: Seasoned ground beef, lettuce, cheese, tomato, sour cream, mild taco sauce, corn chips, pinto beans, mandarin oranges, milk or chocolate milk; and
Friday: Grape juice, breaded chicken with gravy, fiesta corn, green beans, Texas bread, margarine, strawberry fruited gelatin, milk.
Announcements
• Meals on Wheels is operating for the homebound and curbside pickup.
• If you attend a Limestone County senior center and would like to pick up a meal at the center, call the center’s manager and let them know, or call Tracy Wooldridge at 256-216-3909.
• The administrative office at 503 S. Jefferson St. is open 7:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
• If you need help with medications through a PAP or pharmaceutical patient assistance program, call Carla Sims at 256-233-6412.
