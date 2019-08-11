Nutrition coordinator: Linda Black
Centers open 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays
Centers closed 12:30 p.m. Fridays
Menus
Monday: Sloppy Joe with bun, rice pilaf, mixed vegetables, pears, mandarin oranges, apple spice cookie, milk or chocolate milk;
Tuesday: Ham and pasta salad, mixed green salad with Italian or ranch dressing, fresh fruit, bread, vanilla pudding, milk, apple juice;
Wednesday: Garlic parmesan chicken breast, parslied mash potatoes, mixed greens, cornbread, oatmeal raisin cookie, blended juice;
Thursday: Taco salad with seasoned ground beef, lettuce/cheese/tomatoes, pinto beans, corn tortilla chips and mandarin oranges; and
Friday: Brunswick stew, coleslaw, fresh fruit, saltine crackers, white cake, grape juice, milk.
Announcements
• Council on Aging has a program through Senior Rx that helps residents who are age 55 or older or disabled acquire their prescriptions free. Call Carla Sims at 256-233-6412.
• The Council on Aging will begin taking appointments for Medicare Part D counseling Sept. 1. Part D will take effect Oct. 15. Those who need to make an appointment should call 256-233-6412.
• The Council on Aging will host a fun fest for seniors from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at the Limestone County Event Center on Pryor Street. The free event will feature games, food, door prizes and music.
