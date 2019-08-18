Nutrition coordinator: Linda Black
Centers open 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays
Centers closed 12:30 p.m. Fridays
Menus
Monday: Salisbury steak with onion gravy, parslied rice, green beans with red peppers, blushing pears, dinner roll, orange juice, milk or chocolate milk;
Tuesday: Macaroni and cheese, okra and tomatoes, collard greens, cornbread, fudge, round, blended juice, milk or buttermilk;
Wednesday: Turkey salad with bread, corn chips, three-bean salad, Nutty Buddy, fresh orange, milk;
Thursday: Chicken and rice, navy beans, California vegetable blend, peaches, bread, yellow cake, milk;
Friday: Spaghetti with meat sauce, succotash, mixed-green salad, Italian bread, fruited gelatin, milk, Italian or ranch dressing, blended juice.
Announcements
• Council on Aging has a program through Senior Rx that helps residents who are age 55 or older or disabled acquire their prescriptions free. Call Carla Sims at 256-233-6412.
• The Council on Aging will begin taking appointments for Medicare Part D counseling Sept. 1. Part D will take effect Oct. 15. Those who need to make an appointment should call 256-233-6412.
• The Council on Aging will host a fun fest for seniors from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at the Limestone County Event Center on Pryor Street in Athens. The free event will feature games, food, door prizes and music.
