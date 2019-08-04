Nutrition coordinator: Linda Black
Centers open 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Mondays through Thursdays
Centers closed 12:30 p.m. Fridays
Menus
Monday: Chopped barbecue chicken with bun, green beans with red peppers, cream-style corn, oatmeal cream pie, orange juice;
Tuesday: Pork riblet with mushroom gravy, field peas, glazed carrots, bread, chocolate chip cookie, blended juice, milk;
Wednesday: Broiled beef patty, baked beans, potato salad, lettuce, tomato, onion, hot peach cobbler, milk or chocolate milk;
Thursday: Smoked sausage with bun, macaroni and cheese, Italian flat bread, cinnamon applesauce, chocolate cake, milk;
Friday: Seasoned chicken thigh, mashed sweet potatoes, turnip greens, cornbread, fruited gelatin, apple juice, milk or buttermilk.
Announcements
• Council on Aging has a program through Senior Rx that helps residents who are age 55 or older or disabled acquire their prescriptions free. Call Carla Sims at 256-233-6412.
• The Council on Aging will begin taking appointments for Medicare Part D counseling Sept. 1. Part D will take effect Oct. 15. Those who need to make an appointment should call 256-233-6412.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.