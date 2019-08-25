Nutrition coordinator: Linda Black
Centers open 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays
Centers closed 12:30 p.m. Fridays
Menus
Monday: Meatloaf, green peas, garlic mashed potatoes, blushing applesauce, wheat bread, sugar cookies, milk.
Tuesday: Meatballs with apple brown gravy, yellow rice with red peppers, collard greens, pineapple tidbits, cornbread, Mini Moon Pie, milk/buttermilk.
Wednesday: Seasoned chicken drumsticks, rosemary diced potatoes, Italian flat beans, white cake, grape juice, milk.
Thursday: Beef hot dog with bun, baked beans, coleslaw, diced onions, hot apple cobbler, orange pineapple juice, milk/chocolate milk.
Friday: Ham biscuit, cheesy hash browns, mandarin oranges, waffle grahams, orange juice.
Announcements
• Council on Aging has a program through Senior Rx that helps residents who are age 55 or older or disabled acquire their prescriptions free. Call Carla Sims at 256-233-6412.
• The Council on Aging will begin taking appointments for Medicare Part D counseling Sept. 1. Part D will take effect Oct. 15. Those who need to make an appointment should call 256-233-6412.
• The Council on Aging will host a fun fest for seniors from 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at the Limestone County Event Center on Pryor Street in Athens. The free event will feature games, food, door prizes and music.
