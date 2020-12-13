Limestone County Council on Aging

256-233-6412

Nutrition Coordinator Tracy Wooldridge, 256-216-3909

Centers are currently closed.

Menus

Monday: Orange juice, breaded chicken with chicken gravy, mashed potatoes, glazed carrots, wheat bread, margarine, chocolate cake and milk;

Tuesday: Blended juice, ham, cheese and potato casserole, green lima beans, mixed beans, dinner roll, margarine, chocolate pudding and milk;

Wednesday: Beef tacos (seasoned ground beef, shredded lettuce, cheese and tomato), sour cream, cheese, mild taco sauce, corn chips, pinto beans, mandarin oranges and milk or chocolate milk;

Thursday: Grape juice, baked lemon pepper chicken drums, parsley rice with red peppers, mixed greens, cornbread, margarine, peach fruited gelatin and milk or buttermilk; and

Friday: Egg salad on wheat bread (2), tomato soup, mixed green salad, Italian or ranch dressing, fresh fruit, Nutty Buddy bar and milk.

Announcements

• Meals on Wheels is operating for the homebound and curbside pickup.

• If you attend a Limestone County senior center and would like to pick up a meal at the center, call the center’s manager and let them know, or call Tracy Wooldridge at 256-216-3909.

• The administrative office at 503 S. Jefferson St. is open 7:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

• Those who need medication help through PAP’s with Pharmaceutical companies should call Carla Sims at 256-216-3896.

