Limestone County Council on Aging
256-233-6412
Nutrition Coordinator Tracy Wooldridge, 256-216-3909
Centers are currently closed.
Menus
Monday: Blended juice, turkey tetrazzini, mixed vegetables, wheat bread, margarine, pineapple tidbits, fudge rounds and milk;
Tuesday: Orange juice, sausage patties (2), biscuit, jelly, cheese grits, margarine, hot cinnamon apples, maple waffle grahams and milk;
Wednesday: Apple juice, barbecue pork riblet, whole-kernel corn, collard greens, cornbread, margarine, strawberry fruited gelatin and milk or buttermilk;
Thursday: Brunswick stew, diced sweet potatoes, Italian flat beans, wheat crackers (2 packets), fresh fruit, white cake and milk; and
Friday: Broiled beef patty and bun, shredded lettuce, onion, tomato, mustard, ketchup, mayonnaise, baked beans, potato salad, fruit cobbler and milk or chocolate milk.
Announcements
• Meals on Wheels is operating for the homebound and curbside pickup.
• If you attend a Limestone County senior center and would like to pick up a meal at the center, call the center’s manager and let them know, or call Tracy Wooldridge at 256-216-3909.
• The administrative office at 503 S. Jefferson St. is open 7:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
• Those who need medication help through PAP’s with Pharmaceutical companies should call Carla Sims at 256-216-3896.
