Nutrition coordinator: Linda Black
Centers open 7 a.m.–1:30 p.m.
Mondays through Fridays
Lunch served at 11 a.m.
Menus
Monday: Smoked sausage with bun, mustard/ketchup/mayo, mashed sweet potatoes, Lima beans, applesauce, chocolate chip cookie, milk;
Tuesday: Brunswick stew, cole slaw, saltine crackers, fresh fruit, lemon cake, grape juice, milk;
Wednesday: Spaghetti with meat sauce, green beans, mixed green salad, Italian bread, chocolate pudding, blended juice, milk;
Thursday: Sweet and sour chicken breast patty, Asian rice, cabbage, whole-grain roll, pineapple tidbits, Nutty Buddy, milk or chocolate milk;
Friday: Sliced baked ham, sweet potato casserole, green beans with mushrooms, Christmas fruit cup, whole-grain roll, iced coconut cake, milk.
Announcement
Limestone County Council on Aging has a program through Senior Rx to assist anyone with acquiring their prescription drugs at reduced or no cost. Call Carla Hargrove Sims at 256-233-6412 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.