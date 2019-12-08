Nutrition coordinator: Linda Black
Centers open
7 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays
Lunch served at 11 a.m.
Menus
Monday: Sausage patties (2 each), biscuit, cheesy hash browns, mandarin oranges, waffle grahams, milk, orange juice, margarine and jelly;
Tuesday: Mac and cheese, Italian flat beans, glazed carrots, wheat bread, apple spice cookie, grape juice, milk and margarine;
Wednesday: Barbecue chicken drum, collard greens, creamed corn, cornbread, pears, gingerbread cookie, milk or buttermilk and margarine;
Thursday: Hamburger, baked beans, potato salad, lettuce/tomato/onion, hot peach cobbler, milk or chocolate milk, and ketchup/mustard/mayonnaise; and
Friday: Chicken taco soup, Spanish rice, mixed fruit, corn chips, chocolate cake, blended juice and milk.
Announcement
Limestone County Council on Aging has a program through Senior Rx to assist anyone with acquiring their prescription drugs at reduced or no cost. To see if you qualify, call Carla Hargrove Sims at 256-233-6412 for more information.
