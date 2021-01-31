Limestone County Council on Aging
256-233-6412
Nutrition Coordinator Tracy Wooldridge, 256-216-3909
Centers are currently closed.
Menus
Monday: Sloppy joe with bun, sweet potatoes, cabbage, pineapple chocolate chip cookie, milk;
Tuesday: Grape juice, barbecue chicken drum, mashed potatoes, broccoli and cheese sauce, wheat bread, margarine, chocolate cake, milk;
Wednesday: Broiled beef patty with bun, shredded lettuce, onion, tomato, mayonnaise, mustard, ketchup, baked beans, potato salad, fruit cobbler, milk or chocolate milk;
Thursday: Grape juice, Hoppin' John okra and tomatoes, turnip greens, cornbread, margarine, butterscotch pudding, milk or chocolate milk; and
Friday: Blended juice, spaghetti with meat sauce, Italian flat beans, mixed green salad, Italian or ranch dressing, wheat bread, margarine, strawberry-fruited gelatin, milk.
Announcements
• Meals on Wheels is operating for the homebound and curbside pickup.
• If you attend a Limestone County senior center and would like to pick up a meal at the center, call the center’s manager and let them know, or call Tracy Wooldridge at 256-216-3909.
• The administrative office at 503 S. Jefferson St. is open 7:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
• If you need help with medications through a PAP or pharmaceutical patient assistance program, call Carla Sims at 256-233-6412.
