Limestone County Council on Aging
256-233-6412
Nutrition Coordinator Tracy Wooldridge, 256-216-3909
Centers are currently closed.
Menus
Monday: Blended juice, chicken parmesan, rosemary potatoes, mixed vegetables, wheat bread, margarine. sugar cookie, milk;
Tuesday: Orange juice, sausage (2), biscuit, margarine, jelly, cheese grits, hot cinnamon apples, strawberry waffle grahams, milk;
Wednesday: Apple juice, buffalo chicken thigh (1), brown rice, collard greens, cornbread, margarine, vanilla pudding, milk or buttermilk;
Thursday: Meatball submarine with bun, margarine, green beans, pasta salad, fresh fruit, Nutty Buddy, milk or chocolate milk; and
Friday: Chicken alfredo, green peas, Tuscan blend vegetables, dinner roll margarine, pears, white cake, milk.
Announcements
• Meals on Wheels is operating for the homebound and curbside pickup.
• If you attend a Limestone County senior center and would like to pick up a meal at the center, call the center’s manager and let them know, or call Tracy Wooldridge at 256-216-3909.
• The administrative office at 503 S. Jefferson St. is open 7:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
• If you need help with medications through a PAP or pharmaceutical patient assistance program, call Carla Sims at 256-233-6412.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.