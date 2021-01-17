Limestone County Council on Aging

256-233-6412

Nutrition Coordinator Tracy Wooldridge, 256-216-3909

Centers are currently closed.

Menus

Monday: Martin Luther Luther King Day — no meals served;

Tuesday: Orange juice, white chicken chili, parslied rice with peppers, fresh fruit, assorted crackers, brownie and milk;

Wednesday: Blended juice, breaded chicken with country pepper gravy, glazed carrots, mashed potatoes, wheat bread, margarine, lime fruited gelatin and milk;

Thursday: Apple juice, beef dog with bun, mustard, ketchup, mayonnaise, baked beans, coleslaw, chopped onion, peach cobbler and milk or chocolate milk; and

Friday: Sliced ham (1 slice), mashed sweet potatoes, collard greens, cornbread, margarine, blushing applesauce, chocolate Moon Pie and milk or buttermilk.

Announcements

• Meals on Wheels is operating for the homebound and curbside pickup.

• If you attend a Limestone County senior center and would like to pick up a meal at the center, call the center’s manager and let them know, or call Tracy Wooldridge at 256-216-3909.

• The administrative office at 503 S. Jefferson St. is open 7:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

• Those who need medication help through PAPs or pharmaceutical patient assistance programs, call Carla Sims at 256-216-3896.

