Limestone County Council on Aging
256-233-6412
Nutrition Coordinator Tracy Wooldridge, 256-216-3909
Centers are currently closed.
Menus
Monday: Chicken noodle casserole, California blend vegetables, whole-kernel corn, wheat bread, margarine, peaches yellow cake and milk;
Tuesday: Blended juice, chicken with bacon brown gravy, garlic mashed potatoes, mixed green salad, Italian or ranch dressing, dinner roll, margarine, oatmeal cream pie and milk;
Wednesday: Taco salad (seasoned ground beef, shredded lettuce,cheese, tomato, sour cream and mild sauce), corn chips, pinto beans, mandarin oranges and milk or chocolate milk;
Thursday: Apple juice, meatloaf with tomato brown gravy, brown rice, green beans with red peppers, wheat bread, margarine, cherry-fruited gelatin and milk; and
Friday: Orange juice, macaroni and cheese, green limas, mixed greens, cornbread, margarine, chocolate pudding and milk or buttermilk.
Announcements
• Meals on Wheels is operating for the homebound and curbside pickup.
• If you attend a Limestone County senior center and would like to pick up a meal at the center, call the center’s manager and let them know, or call Tracy Wooldridge at 256-216-3909.
• The administrative office at 503 S. Jefferson St. is open 7:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
• Those who need medication help through PAPs with pharmaceutical companies should call Carla Sims at 256-216-3896.
