Nutrition coordinator: Linda Black
Centers open 7 a.m.–1:30 p.m.
Mondays through Fridays
Lunch served at 11 a.m.
Menus
Monday: Chicken and rice casserole, rutabaga, mixed vegetables, dinner role, white cake, orange-pineapple juice, milk;
Tuesday: Sausage patties, cheese grits, biscuit, waffle grahams, cranberries or applesauce, orange juice, milk or chocolate milk;
Wednesday: Beef tacos, seasoned ground beef, shredded lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, pinto beans, corn tortilla scoops, taco sauce, sour cream, mandarin oranges, milk;
Thursday: Beef hot dog with bun, baked beans, coleslaw, potato chips, onion, peach cobbler, milk; and
Friday: Sliced meatloaf with onion gravy, red beans and rice, collard greens, cornbread, vanilla pudding, grape juice, milk or buttermilk.
Announcements
• Senior centers will be closed Monday, Jan. 20, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day;
• Limestone County Council on Aging has a program through Senior Rx to assist anyone with acquiring their prescription drugs at reduced or no cost. Call Carla Hargrove Sims at 256-233-6412 for more information.
