Nutrition coordinator: Linda Black

Centers open 7 a.m.–1:30 p.m.

Mondays through Fridays

Lunch served at 11 a.m.

Monday: Chicken and rice casserole, rutabaga, mixed vegetables, dinner role, white cake, orange-pineapple juice, milk;

Tuesday: Sausage patties, cheese grits, biscuit, waffle grahams, cranberries or applesauce, orange juice, milk or chocolate milk;

Wednesday: Beef tacos, seasoned ground beef, shredded lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, pinto beans, corn tortilla scoops, taco sauce, sour cream, mandarin oranges, milk;

Thursday: Beef hot dog with bun, baked beans, coleslaw, potato chips, onion, peach cobbler, milk; and

Friday: Sliced meatloaf with onion gravy, red beans and rice, collard greens, cornbread, vanilla pudding, grape juice, milk or buttermilk.

• Senior centers will be closed Monday, Jan. 20, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day;

• Limestone County Council on Aging has a program through Senior Rx to assist anyone with acquiring their prescription drugs at reduced or no cost. Call Carla Hargrove Sims at 256-233-6412 for more information.

