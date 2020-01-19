Senior Announcements

Senior Announcements / Silver Linings

Nutrition coordinator: Linda Black

Centers open 7 a.m.–1:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays

Lunch served at 11 a.m.

Menus

Monday: All centers closed for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday

Tuesday: Cacciatore chicken breast, garlic mashed potatoes, buttered spinach, wheat bread, Rice Krispies treat, fresh fruit, milk;

Wednesday: Beef stroganoff, Italian flat beans, squash medley, dinner roll, peaches and pears, chocolate chip cookie, milk or chocolate milk;

Thursday: Turkey tetrazzini, California blend vegetables, wheat bread, fresh fruit, lemon pudding, blended juice, milk;

Friday: Seasoned chicken drumstick, mixed greens, creamed corn, cornbread, chocolate cake, orange-pineapple juice, milk or buttermilk.

Announcement

Limestone County Council on Aging has a program through Senior Rx to help anyone acquire their prescription drugs at reduced or no cost. To see if you qualify, please call Carla Hargrove Sims at 266- 233- 6412 for more information.

