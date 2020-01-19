Nutrition coordinator: Linda Black
Centers open 7 a.m.–1:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays
Lunch served at 11 a.m.
Monday: All centers closed for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday
Tuesday: Cacciatore chicken breast, garlic mashed potatoes, buttered spinach, wheat bread, Rice Krispies treat, fresh fruit, milk;
Wednesday: Beef stroganoff, Italian flat beans, squash medley, dinner roll, peaches and pears, chocolate chip cookie, milk or chocolate milk;
Thursday: Turkey tetrazzini, California blend vegetables, wheat bread, fresh fruit, lemon pudding, blended juice, milk;
Friday: Seasoned chicken drumstick, mixed greens, creamed corn, cornbread, chocolate cake, orange-pineapple juice, milk or buttermilk.
Limestone County Council on Aging has a program through Senior Rx to help anyone acquire their prescription drugs at reduced or no cost. To see if you qualify, please call Carla Hargrove Sims at 266- 233- 6412 for more information.
