256-233-6412
Nutrition Coordinator Tracy Wooldridge, 256-216-3909
Athens, Elkmont, East Limestone, Tanner and Owens centers open 7:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
Menus
Monday: Beef teriyaki, parslied rice, green beans, sliced peaches, wheat bread, margarine, yellow cake milk;
Tuesday: Apple juice, chicken filet with poultry gravy, potato onion bake, mixed greens, cornbread, margarine, oatmeal raisin cookie, milk;
Wednesday: Broiled beef patty with bun, mustard, ketchup, mayonnaise, baked beans, potato salad, shredded lettuce, onion, tomato, apple fruit pie, milk or chocolate milk;
Thursday: Blended juice, ham and bean casserole, California blend vegetables, sweet potatoes, wheat bread, margarine, lime gelatin, milk or buttermilk; and
Friday: Apple juice, cajun chicken breast, brown rice, summer blend vegetables, Texas bread, margarine, vanilla pudding, milk.
Announcements
• The administrative office at 503 S. Jefferson St. is open 7:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
• If you need help with medications through a PAP or pharmaceutical patient assistance program, call Carla Sims at 256-233-6412.
• Transportation is available for doctor's appointments and rides to the senior centers. Call 256-233-6412 to schedule rides.
