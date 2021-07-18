Limestone County Council on Aging
256-233-6412
Nutrition Coordinator Tracy Wooldridge, 256-216-3909
Menus
• Monday: Lemon pepper chicken drum, yellow rice with red peppers, okra and tomatoes, applesauce, wheat bread, margarine, sugar cookie, milk;
• Tuesday: Beef hot dog with bun, mustard, ketchup, mayonnaise, baked beans, coleslaw, chopped onion, cherry fruit pie, apple juice, milk or chocolate milk;
• Wednesday: Three slices of turkey, two slices of cheese, two slices of wheat bread, sliced tomato, lettuce, corn salad, fresh fruit, chocolate cake, milk;
• Thursday: Pork chop with country gravy, turnip greens, parslied mashed potatoes, cornbread, margarine, chocolate pudding, grape juice, buttermilk or milk; and
• Friday: Spaghetti with meat sauce, Tuscan-blend vegetables, mixed-green salad, Italian or ranch dressing, dinner roll, margarine, strawberry-fruited gelatin, blended juice, milk.
Announcements
• The administrative office is open at 503 S. Jefferson St. in Athens.
• If you need help with medications through a PAP or pharmaceutical patient assistance program, call Carla Sims at 256-233-6412.
• Transportation is now available for doctor's appointments and rides to the senior centers. Call to schedule in advance.
