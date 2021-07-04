Limestone County Council on Aging
256-233-6412
Nutrition Coordinator Tracy Wooldridge, 256-216-3909
Menus
• Monday: Centers closed for holiday;
• Tuesday: Orange juice, sausage patty with biscuit, cheese grits, bran flakes, maple waffle grahams, margarine, jelly, milk;
• Wednesday: Barbecue chicken with bun, fiesta corn, Italian flat beans, fresh orange, fudge round, milk or chocolate milk;
• Thursday: Orange pineapple juice, macaroni and cheese, rutabagas, mixed vegetables, wheat bread, margarine, watermelon-fruited gelatin, milk; and
• Friday: Blended juice, buffalo chicken thigh, purple hull peas, collard greens, cornbread, margarine, butterscotch pudding, buttermilk or milk.
Announcements
• The administrative office is open at 503 S. Jefferson St. in Athens.
• If you need help with medications through a PAP or pharmaceutical patient assistance program, call Carla Sims at 256-233-6412.
• Transportation is now available for doctor's appointments and rides to the senior centers. Call to schedule in advance.
