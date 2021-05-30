Limestone County Council on Aging
256-233-6412
Nutrition Coordinator Tracy Wooldridge, 256-216-3909
Athens, Elkmont, East Limestone, Tanner and Owens centers will open with limited hours June 1.
Menus
Monday: Closed for Memorial Day;
Tuesday: Veal chop with brown gravy, yellow rice with peppers, cheesy spinach, wheat bread, margarine, blushing pears, fudge round, milk or chocolate milk;
Wednesday: Chicken parmesan casserole, mixed beans, California-blend vegetables, peaches, dinner roll, margarine, yellow cake, milk;
Thursday: Orange juice, pork chop with country gravy, black-eyed peas, turnip greens, cornbread, margarine, watermelon fruited gelatin, milk or buttermilk; and
Friday: Blended juice, egg salad, fresh orange, pasta salad, wheat bread, margarine, chocolate pudding, milk.
Announcements
• Meals on Wheels is operating for the homebound and curbside pickup.
• If you attend a Limestone County senior center and would like to pick up a meal at the center, call the center’s manager and let them know, or call Tracy Wooldridge at 256-216-3909.
• The administrative office at 503 S. Jefferson St. is open 7:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
• If you need help with medications through a PAP or pharmaceutical patient assistance program, call Carla Sims at 256-233-6412.
