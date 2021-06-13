Limestone County Council on Aging
256-233-6412
Nutrition Coordinator Tracy Wooldridge, 256-216-3909
Athens, Elkmont, East Limestone, Tanner and Owens centers are open.
Menus
Monday: Orange juice, breakfast casserole, honey scooters, cheese grits, strawberry waffle grahams, wheat bread, margarine, milk;
Tuesday: Spaghetti with meat sauce, Tuscan blend vegetables, mixed green salad, dinner roll, margarine, fresh fruit, chocolate cake, milk;
Wednesday: Apple juice, beef frank with bun, mustard, ketchup, mayonnaise, baked beans, coleslaw, chopped onion, peach cobbler, milk or chocolate milk;
Thursday: Grape juice, lemon pepper chicken breast, red beans and rice, mixed greens, cornbread, margarine, orange-fruited gelatin, milk or buttermilk; and
Friday: Pepper steak, garlic mashed potatoes, zucchini and tomatoes, fresh fruit, wheat bread, margarine, sugar cookie, milk.
Announcements
• If you attend a Limestone County senior center and would like to pick up a meal at the center, call the center’s manager and let them know, or call Tracy Wooldridge at 256-216-3909.
• If you need help with medications through a PAP or pharmaceutical patient assistance program, call Carla Sims at 256-233-6412.
