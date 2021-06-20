Limestone County Council on Aging
256-233-6412
Nutrition Coordinator Tracy Wooldridge, 256-216-3909
Athens, Elkmont, East Limestone, Tanner and Owens centers are open 7:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
Menus
Monday: Smoked sausage with bun, mustard, ketchup, rice pilaf, German red cabbage, applesauce, oatmeal crème pie, milk;
Tuesday: Apple juice, meatloaf with onion gravy, mashed potatoes, carrots, wheat bread, margarine, brownie, milk;
Wednesday: Blended juice, macaroni and cheese, purple hull peas, collard greens, cornbread, margarine, vanilla pudding, milk or buttermilk;
Thursday: Seasoned ground beef, lettuce, tomato, cheese, corn chips, sour cream, taco sauce, pinto beans, mandarin oranges, milk or chocolate milk' and
Friday: Barbecue chicken drumstick, potato chips, mixed green salad, Italian or ranch dressing, Texas bread, margarine, banana, milk or chocolate milk.
Announcements
• The administrative office is open at 503 S. Jefferson St. in Athens.
• If you need help with medications through a PAP or pharmaceutical patient assistance program, call Carla Sims at 256-233-6412.
• Transportation is now available for doctor's appointments and rides to the senior centers. Call to schedule in advance.
