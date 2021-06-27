Limestone County Council on Aging

256-233-6412

Nutrition Coordinator Tracy Wooldridge, 256-216-3909

Athens, Elkmont, East Limestone, Tanner and Owens centers are open 7:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

Menus

• Monday: Pineapple juice, seasoned chicken drum, green peas, parsley diced potatoes, wheat bread, margarine, oatmeal raisin cookie (or assorted cookies), milk;

• Tuesday: Veal chop with brown gravy, yellow rice with peppers, cheesy spinach, wheat bread, margarine, blushing pears, snack cake, milk or chocolate milk;

• Wednesday: Chicken parmesan casserole, mixed beans, California blend vegetables, peaches, dinner roll, margarine, cake, milk;

• Thursday: Sausage gumbo, rice pilaf, mixed greens, cornbread, margarine, fresh fruit, oatmeal crème pie, milk or buttermilk; and

• Friday: Barbecue chicken leg, baked beans, potato chips, coleslaw, Texas bread, margarine, banana pudding with wafers, milk.

Announcements

• The administrative office is open at 503 S. Jefferson St. in Athens.

• If you need help with medications through a PAP or pharmaceutical patient assistance program, call Carla Sims at 256-233-6412.

• Transportation is now available for doctor's appointments and rides to the senior centers. Call to schedule in advance.

