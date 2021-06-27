Limestone County Council on Aging
256-233-6412
Nutrition Coordinator Tracy Wooldridge, 256-216-3909
Athens, Elkmont, East Limestone, Tanner and Owens centers are open 7:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
Menus
• Monday: Pineapple juice, seasoned chicken drum, green peas, parsley diced potatoes, wheat bread, margarine, oatmeal raisin cookie (or assorted cookies), milk;
• Tuesday: Veal chop with brown gravy, yellow rice with peppers, cheesy spinach, wheat bread, margarine, blushing pears, snack cake, milk or chocolate milk;
• Wednesday: Chicken parmesan casserole, mixed beans, California blend vegetables, peaches, dinner roll, margarine, cake, milk;
• Thursday: Sausage gumbo, rice pilaf, mixed greens, cornbread, margarine, fresh fruit, oatmeal crème pie, milk or buttermilk; and
• Friday: Barbecue chicken leg, baked beans, potato chips, coleslaw, Texas bread, margarine, banana pudding with wafers, milk.
Announcements
• The administrative office is open at 503 S. Jefferson St. in Athens.
• If you need help with medications through a PAP or pharmaceutical patient assistance program, call Carla Sims at 256-233-6412.
• Transportation is now available for doctor's appointments and rides to the senior centers. Call to schedule in advance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.