Limestone County Council on Aging
256-233-6412
Nutrition Coordinator Tracy Wooldridge, 256-216-3909
Athens, Elkmont, East Limestone, Tanner and Owens centers are open with limited hours.
Menus
Monday: Closed for state holiday;
Tuesday: Cheesy ground beef casserole, Italian flat beans, rutabagas, fruit, wheat bread, margarine, chocolate chip cookie, milk;
Wednesday: Apple juice, chicken thigh, sweet potatoes, mixed greens, cornbread, margarine, peach fruited gelatin, milk or buttermilk;
Thursday: Blended juice, barbecue pork riblet, creamed corn, green lima beans, wheat bread, margarine, white cake, milk; and
Friday: Broiled beef patty with bun, mustard, ketchup, mayonnaise, baked beans, potato salad, lettuce, onion, tomato, fruit cobbler, milk or chocolate milk.
Announcements
• If you attend a Limestone County senior center and would like to pick up a meal at the center, call the center’s manager and let them know, or call Tracy Wooldridge at 256-216-3909.
• The administrative office at 503 S. Jefferson St. is open 7:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
• If you need help with medications through a PAP or pharmaceutical patient assistance program, call Carla Sims at 256-233-6412.
