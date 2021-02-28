Limestone County Council on Aging
256-233-6412
Nutrition Coordinator Tracy Wooldridge, 256-216-3909
Centers are currently closed.
Menus
Monday: Sloppy Joe with bun, sweet potatoes, cabbage, pineapple, chocolate chip cookie and milk;
Tuesday: Grape juice, barbecue chicken drum (1), mashed potatoes, broccoli with cheese sauce, wheat bread, margarine, chocolate cake and milk;
Wednesday: Broiled beef patty with bun, mayonnaise, mustard, ketchup, baked beans, potato salad, shredded lettuce, onion, tomato, fruit cobbler, milk or chocolate milk;
Thursday: Grape juice, Hoppin' John, okra and tomatoes, turnip greens, cornbread, margarine, butterscotch pudding, and milk or buttermilk; and
Friday: Blended juice, spaghetti with meat sauce, Italian flat beans, mixed green salad, Italian or ranch dressing, wheat bread, margarine, strawberry fruit gelatin, and milk.
Announcements
• Meals on Wheels is operating for the homebound and curbside pickup.
• If you attend a Limestone County senior center and would like to pick up a meal at the center, call the center’s manager and let them know, or call Tracy Wooldridge at 256-216-3909.
• The administrative office at 503 S. Jefferson St. is open 7:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
• Those who need medication help through PAPs with pharmaceutical companies should call Carla Sims at 256-216-3896.
