Nutrition coordinator: Linda Black

Centers open 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays

Centers closed 12:30 p.m. Fridays

Menus

Monday: Sliced meatloaf with brown gravy, mixed vegetables, mashed potatoes, bread, blushing applesauce, fudge round, milk;

Tuesday: Breaded chicken patty with gravy, mixed greens, navy beans, cornbread, sugar cookie, grape juice, milk or buttermilk;

Wednesday: Swedish meatballs, rotini noodles, carrots, Texas bread, strawberry fruited gelatin, orange pineapple juice, milk or chocolate milk;

Thursday: Beef tacos, seasoned ground beef, taco sauce, sour cream, shredded lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, pinto beans, corn tortilla scoops, mandarin oranges, milk;

Friday: Cheesy chicken broccoli casserole, field peas, green beans with red peppers, bread, white cake, blended juice, milk.

Announcements

• Medicare open enrollment is underway; and

• Council on Aging has a program through Senior Rx that helps residents who are age 55 or older or disabled acquire their prescriptions free. Call Carla Sims at 256-233-6412.

