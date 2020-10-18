Week of Oct. 19-23

Council on Aging

Nutrition Coordinator: Linda Black

256-216-3909 or 256-233-6412 (office)

Centers are currently closed.

Menus

Monday: Orange juice, blended chicken with chicken gravy, mashed potatoes, margarine, glazed carrots, wheat bread, chocolate cake and milk;

Tuesday: Blended juice, ham, cheese and potato casserole, margarine, green Lima beans, mixed beans, dinner roll, chocolate pudding and milk;

Wednesday: Beef tacos with seasoned ground beef, shredded lettuce, cheese, tomato, sour cream, and mild taco sauce, corn chips, pinto beans, mandarin oranges and chocolate milk or milk;

Thursday: Grape juice, baked lemon pepper drums, parsley rice with red peppers, margarine, mixed greens, cornbread, peach fruit gelatin, and buttermilk or milk; and

Friday: Egg salad with wheat bread (2), tomato soup, mixed green salad, Italian or ranch dressing, fresh fruit, Nutty Buddy and milk.

Announcements

• Meals on Wheels is operating for the homebound.

• If you attend a Limestone County senior center and would like to pick up a meal at the center, call the center's manager and let them know, or call Susan McGrady at 256-233-6412.

• The administrative office at 503 S. Jefferson St. is open 7:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

• Those who need medication help should call Carla Sims at 256-216-3896.

Tags

Recommended for you