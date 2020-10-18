Week of Oct. 19-23
Council on Aging
Nutrition Coordinator: Linda Black
256-216-3909 or 256-233-6412 (office)
Centers are currently closed.
Menus
Monday: Orange juice, blended chicken with chicken gravy, mashed potatoes, margarine, glazed carrots, wheat bread, chocolate cake and milk;
Tuesday: Blended juice, ham, cheese and potato casserole, margarine, green Lima beans, mixed beans, dinner roll, chocolate pudding and milk;
Wednesday: Beef tacos with seasoned ground beef, shredded lettuce, cheese, tomato, sour cream, and mild taco sauce, corn chips, pinto beans, mandarin oranges and chocolate milk or milk;
Thursday: Grape juice, baked lemon pepper drums, parsley rice with red peppers, margarine, mixed greens, cornbread, peach fruit gelatin, and buttermilk or milk; and
Friday: Egg salad with wheat bread (2), tomato soup, mixed green salad, Italian or ranch dressing, fresh fruit, Nutty Buddy and milk.
Announcements
• Meals on Wheels is operating for the homebound.
• If you attend a Limestone County senior center and would like to pick up a meal at the center, call the center's manager and let them know, or call Susan McGrady at 256-233-6412.
• The administrative office at 503 S. Jefferson St. is open 7:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
• Those who need medication help should call Carla Sims at 256-216-3896.
