Week of Oct. 26-30
Limestone County Council on Aging
256-233-6412
Centers are currently closed.
Menus
Monday: Meatloaf with brown gravy, mashed potatoes, green peas, wheat bread, margarine, blushing applesauce, gingerbread man and chocolate milk or milk;
Tuesday: Grape juice, spaghetti with meat sauce, mixed green salad, Italian or ranch dressing, California vegetable blend, Italian bread, margarine, sugar cookie and milk;
Wednesday: Blended juice, macaroni and cheese, northern beans with peppers and onions, green beans, dinner roll, margarine, lemon cake, chocolate milk or milk;
Thursday: Sloppy joe with bun, cream-style corn, coleslaw, fresh fruit, chocolate chip cookie and chocolate milk or milk; and
Friday: Apple juice, seasoned chicken thigh, butter beans, collard greens, cornbread, margarine, orange fruited gelatin and buttermilk or milk.
Announcements
• Meals on Wheels is operating for the homebound and curbside pickup.
• If you attend a Limestone County senior center and would like to pick up a meal at the center, call the center's manager and let them know, or call Susan McGrady at 256-233-6412.
• The administrative office at 503 S. Jefferson St. is open 7:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
• Those who need medication help should call Carla Sims at 256-216-3896.
