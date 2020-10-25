Week of Oct. 26-30

Limestone County Council on Aging

256-233-6412

Centers are currently closed.

Menus

Monday: Meatloaf with brown gravy, mashed potatoes, green peas, wheat bread, margarine, blushing applesauce, gingerbread man and chocolate milk or milk;

Tuesday: Grape juice, spaghetti with meat sauce, mixed green salad, Italian or ranch dressing, California vegetable blend, Italian bread, margarine, sugar cookie and milk;

Wednesday: Blended juice, macaroni and cheese, northern beans with peppers and onions, green beans, dinner roll, margarine, lemon cake, chocolate milk or milk;

Thursday: Sloppy joe with bun, cream-style corn, coleslaw, fresh fruit, chocolate chip cookie and chocolate milk or milk; and

Friday: Apple juice, seasoned chicken thigh, butter beans, collard greens, cornbread, margarine, orange fruited gelatin and buttermilk or milk.

Announcements

• Meals on Wheels is operating for the homebound and curbside pickup.

• If you attend a Limestone County senior center and would like to pick up a meal at the center, call the center's manager and let them know, or call Susan McGrady at 256-233-6412.

• The administrative office at 503 S. Jefferson St. is open 7:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

• Those who need medication help should call Carla Sims at 256-216-3896.

