Nutrition coordinator: Linda Black
Centers open 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays
Centers closed 12:30 p.m. Fridays
Menus
Monday: Closed for Columbus Day holiday.
Tuesday: Macaroni and cheese, Italian flat beans, glazed carrots, wheat bread, apple spice cookie, grape juice and milk;
Wednesday: Barbecue chicken drum, collard greens, creamed corn, cornbread, pears, gingerbread cookie, milk or buttermilk;
Thursday: Beef patty with bun, lettuce, tomato and onion, baked beans, potato salad, hot peach cobbler, milk or chocolate milk; and
Friday: Chicken taco soup, Spanish rice, mixed fruit, corn chips, chocolate cake, blended juice, milk.
Announcements
• Medicare open enrollment begins Tuesday, Oct. 15; and
• Council on Aging has a program through Senior Rx that helps residents who are age 55 or older or disabled acquire their prescriptions free. Call Carla Sims at 256-233-6412.
